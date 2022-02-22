NEW DELHI: Farmers in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reportedly released hundreds of cattle at an open ground near the venue of a rally by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The farmers at Barabanki, which is 40 km from Lucknow, did so to highlight the stray cattle menace in their area.

In a video tweeted by farmer leader Ramandeep Singh Mann, hundreds of unattended cattle are seen walking on an open ground.

“Before Yogi Adityanath’s event in Barabanki, farmers drove hundreds of cattle from the fields and left them near the rally site. The farmers couldn’t find a way out to handle these stray cattle,” Mr Mann tweeted. “For five years the UP government also couldn’t find a solution. The farmers wanted to see what solution the BJP brings before the event,” he tweeted.

Stray cattle problem across UP is forcing farmers to fence their fields with barbed wire and spend sleepless nights protecting their crops from being damaged.