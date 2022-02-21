NEW DELHI: A BJP worker was injured when he was on Sunday evening allegedly shot at by Samajwadi Party workers during a clash at Avadh Nagar polling booth in UP’s Mainpuri city.



Earlier in the day, sitting Samajwadi Party MLA, Raj Kumar Yadav, sustained injuries after being attacked allegedly by BJP workers in Rasemar village.



Both incidents took place after allegations of fake voting at the two polling booths.



Former district president of BJP in Mainpuri, Alok Gupta, accused Samajwadi Party workers of allegedly shooting their party worker at Avadh Nagar polling booth.



He said, “They shot at our councillor but the bullet hit our party worker Aman Pandey who was standing there.” BJP workers held a protest to demand action against the accused.



Police said that the bullet hit Pandey in the stomach and he was taken to the district hospital from where he was referred to Agra.



SP Ashok Kumar Rai said that the accused Anshul Yadav, a Samajwadi party worker, has been arrested.



Additional police force has been deployed in the area to avoid any further untoward incidents.



MLA Raj Kumar Yadav told reporters that after casting his vote, he was going to Kurawali when he was informed that some people were trying to disrupt polling in Rasemar village by not allowing voters to cast their votes.



He said that as soon as he reached there, Arun Yadav and his associates started pelting stones at him and opened fire.

“I was lucky to escape the bullets but a stone hit me near my left eye,” he said.

He said that the accused opened at least six rounds of fire and pelted stones on his vehicle which got damaged.