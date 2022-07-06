New Delhi: On Wednesday, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned from the cabinet.

His resignation came as his Rajya Sabha term is scheduled to end on Thursday

It may be mentioned that along with Naqvi, Union Steel Minister RCP Singh’s Rajya Sabha term will also end on Thursday.

While Naqvi resigned owning to his term coming to an end, there were several BJP leaders elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

As they were elected to the RS, Naqvi was not given a ticket by the BJP.

The move was abuzz as the Vice President elections approached and some reports even state that the 64-year-old former BJP spokesperson might be given a bigger post.

It may be mentioned that Naqvi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are the only two ministers who were even part of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee led-BJP government.