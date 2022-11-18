Udaipur: Two mutilated dead bodies were found inside a jungle area in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district on Friday.

As per reports, the bodies include a man and a woman.

They were inside the Umbreshwar Mahadev Jungle and were mutilated.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while forensic experts have been deployed on the site of the recovery.

Both bodies had no clothes on them.

The police further said that the man’s private parts were cut and the case seemed to be a love affair.

Some reports also suggest that it may be a case of honour killing.

The deceased are yet to be identified and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.