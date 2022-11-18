Mumbai: In a tragic incident, two children drowned in the sea in the Worli area of Mumbai on Friday.

While the two did not survive, three others were rescued by the locals after they had ventured into the sea.

The incident was reported from a fishermen’s colony in Worli Koliwada.

Once the children were noticed in the sea, the fire brigade was informed and by the time the response team reached the spot, the locals had already rescued three of them but the two could not be saved.

Although all of them were taken to the hospital, two of them were declared as brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Kartik Chaudhary (8) and Savita Pal (12).

The other three are now under medical attention.