New Delhi: In a significant political development in Maharashtra, Urban development minister and top Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has reportedly camping in a hotel in Surat with 11 other party MLAs, ND TV reported.

The development has sent a warning to the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Targeting the BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said there is a conspiracy to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government in the “same pattern as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan”.

This comes hours after the Maha Vikas Aghadi ruling alliance and the BJP won five seats each in the Legislative council elections.

Opposition BJP won all five seats it contested.

The BJP is short of mere 11 votes to win the majority in the 288 member Maharashtra Assembly.

With Eknath Shinde and 10 other Shiv Sana MLAs lodged in a hotel in Gujarat, it is learnt that they are upset with the poll results. This signals a major crisis for the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra.

As per reports, Shinde is expected to address the media this afternoon from Surat.