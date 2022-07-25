New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman trainee pilot was injured when a light training aircraft crashed in an open field in Pune on Monday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am at Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune due to suspected power loss, officials said.

“On July 25, Carver Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-ALI on a solo cross country flight made a crash landing while 15 nm inbound to Baramati Airfield due to suspected power loss,” Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in s statement.

The victim, identified as trainee-pilot Bhavika Rathod, sustained minor injuries in the incident.

She was administered first-aid and then taken to a private hospital in Shegaon for treatment.

According to reports, the aircraft is a Cessna 152 VT-ALI belonging to Carter aviation in which pilot Rathod was on a solo flight sortie.

In a statement later, the DGCA said that the ill-fated aircraft which was on a solo cross-country flight, made a crash landing, around 15 nautical miles from Baramati Airfield, “due to suspected power loss”.

Earlier in January, an aircraft of the Indian Army’s Officers’ Training Academy in Bihar’s Gaya crashed shortly after take-off.