Ranchi: Jharkhand police on Thursday pulled down the house of a hardcore Maoist leader in Chatra district of the state.

A team of police demolished the house of top Maoist rebel Gautam Paswan, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head, at Sonavarsha village under the Rajpur police station area in Chatra district.

The police also seized several items from the house. After this, the doors, door frames and windows of the house were razed with bulldozers.

The action against Paswan was taken on the orders of a local court.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Avinash Kumar, who was leading the team, said that under the government’s surrender policy, Maoists were being given many facilities to join the mainstream after they surrender. The property of those who do not surrender will be attached.

In the first phase, the police have prepared a list of 14 such Maoist commanders. After warning them to surrender by pasting notices on their houses, now their properties are being confiscated and bulldozers are being run on their houses.

Other Maoists against whom similar action will be taken are TSPC (Third Conference Presentation Committee) chief Brajesh Ganjhu who has a reward of Rs 30 lakh on his head, Regional Commanders Assav Ganjhu, Naveen Yadav, Ramesh Ganjhu, Indal Ganjhu, Duryodhan Mahato, Deepak Yadav, Bhikhan Ganjhu, Neeru Yadav, Amarjeet Yadav and many others who are carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh.

The police have pasted notices on their houses asking them to surrender.