Friendship Day is a lovely occasion to send some lovely wishes to your friends to reminisce and celebrate the beautiful bond of friendship with them.

Friendship Day which is celebrated on the first Sunday of August annually in India will be held on August 6 this year.

Send these 10 beautiful wishes to your friends on Friendship Day to celebrate the bond of friendship with them-

1. Dear Buddy, Thank you for remaining as my constant source of support for all these years. Happy Friendship Day!

2. Life looks so pleasant only because I have a friend like you who shares everything with me. Happy Friendship Day!

3. Hey Bestie, Happy Friendship Day! Cheers to our unique friendship because of which the dullness of life can be changed into adventurous moments with lots of giggles and gossips

4. Dear Friend, Love and hugs to you on this special occasion of Friendship Day. What would life have been like without you? Time seems good only because of you. Cheers to our friendship!

5. Hey Buddy, you have always been a true blessing to me. When I have you near me, there isn’t any feeling of uncomfort or shyness. It feels like the bond of friendship can make us conquer the whole world. Happy Friendship Day!

6. Dear Bestie, you became a person whom I happily called mine in childhood and our strong bond continued till adulthood and may it grow like this till we become oldies. Happy Friendship Day!

7. Hey Buddy, you tease me horribly, mock me severely but still love me as a sibling and protect me like a parent. You are the one to whom I spill my secrets and you know everything about me. May it stay like this forever. Happy Friendship Day!

8. Dear Bestie, I may call many as my friends but with you, I can be totally by myself. That is why you are closest to my heart. Happy Friendship Day!

9. I have found a gem of a person in you and I express my gratitude towards God daily to have crossed paths with one another. You are my only one true friend. Happy Friendship Day!

10. Distance can never separate us and gossips by any mode of communication will forever be continue to be carried out in the same spirit between us. This is a fact and won’t change at all. Happy Friendship Day!