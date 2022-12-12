New Delhi: Following the arrest of Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, a five-member delegation of the party will visit the Election Commission of India over alleged violation of the Representation of People’s Act.

As per reports, the delegation will comprise of Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee, and Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mausam Noor, and Derek O’Brien.

It may be mentioned that earlier the TMC has alleged that Gokhale was subjected to physical and mental harrasment.

The party had also urged the Election Commission to order an immediate probe into the action initiated by the Gujarat Police against Gokhale.

The Gujarat Police arrested Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale from Jaipur in Rajasthan in connection with a tweet on December 6.

He was arrested for a tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi, where a bridge collapse killed over 130 people in October.

The tweet by the RTI activist-turned-politician was flagged as “fake” by Press Information Bureau.