TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Technical Assistant vacancy

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Assistant-Jr Software Developer.

Name of post : Technical Assistant-Jr Software Developer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35000 per month

Qualification :

i) A Masters’ degree in Computer Science / Computer Applications plus one years of work experience.

OR

ii) Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering with specialization in Computer Science /Electronics and Communication /Information Technology from recognized University plus three years of work experience.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) on the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

Last date for submission of applications is 16th July 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs 250/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form. Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of application fee. The application will be valid only on receipt of application fee for those who are required to pay. Fee once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here