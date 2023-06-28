TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Senior Executive vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Executive-Accounts & Finance on Contract Basis at its School of Vocational Education, Mumbai.
Name of post : Senior Executive-Accounts & Finance
No. of posts : 1
Remuneration : Consolidated Pay Rs. 25,000/- per month with annual increments as per
Institute’s rules
Essential Experience & Qualification :
- Minimum 3 years of working experience in the field of accounts & finance.
- Bachelors or Master’s degree in relevant subject
- Practical knowledge of working in MS Office & Tally ERP 9 (mandatory)
- Excellent written and verbal communication.
- Good knowledge of Accounting & Finance with rules and regulation
How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided on the Institute website www.tiss.edu. Last date for receiving application is 4th July, 2023
Application Fees : Application Fees of Rs. 1,000/- to be paid online. Application fees for SC/ST/PwD candidates will be Rs.250/-, if they attach the required Certificate to the online Application Form. Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of Application Fee.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here