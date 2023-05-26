TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Senior Accounts Assistant vacancy

Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Accounts Assistant on contract basis for a period of six months initially and extendable based on performance of the candidate and the requirement of the Institute.

Name of post : Senior Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 7

Consolidated Salary : Rs. 35000 per month.

Also Read : 7 pictures of Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim which proves that they always give couple goals

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B. Com.) or allied disciplines and 07 years of work experience in accounting field

OR

Master’s Degree in Commerce (M. Com.) or allied disciplines plus three year of work experience in accounting field.

Preference shall be given for Candidates having good knowledge of accounts, experience in working in ERP environment. The candidate should have proficiency in Word, Excel.

Age Limit : Preferably below 45 years

Also Read : Birds to search when you come with family for places to visit in North East India

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided along with this advertisement on the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

Last date for submission of applications is 7th June 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs 250/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form. Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of application fee. The application will be valid only on receipt of application fee for those who are required to pay. Fee once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here