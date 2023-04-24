TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Development & Communication Officer vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Development and Communication Officer in its Mumbai campus.

Name of post : Development and Communication Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : The Candidate should have a Master’s degree in English or Journalism or Media Communication or Public Relations; or a PG Diploma in Communications or Management or in related field/discipline as listed above, plus minimum of three to five years of experience as a

communication/media/ development manager in a similar position.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply ONLINE through the link (Apply Now) provided along with this advertisement on the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

Last Date of Filling of Online Applications: 30 April 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs 1000/- to be paid online ONLY. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs 250/-, if they attach the required Certificate with the online application form. Women applicants are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here