Applications are invited for various technical positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior System Administrator- Information Technology (IT) to be filled on contract basis for a period of two years initially and extendable based on performance of the employee and requirements of the Institute.

Name of post : Senior System Administrator- Information Technology (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Remunerations: Consolidated Pay Rs. 40,000/- per month with annual increments as per

Institute’s rules

Qualification & Experience :

i) Bachelor’s or Master Degree in IT/Engineering or Computer Science with minimum 3 years

of experience that demonstrate abilities and competencies to handle the job.

ii) Demonstrated experience leading and/or managing IT projects.

iii) Understanding and experience with managing IT infrastructure including systems, personal

computing, help desk, servers, and printers

iv) Ability to effectively communicate technology, infrastructure and process needs and

requirements with all personnel levels

v) Practical knowledge of working in excel, power point presentation and Ms Office

vi) Must have good interpersonal and communication skills

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to 10th October 2023

Application Fees : Application Fees of Rs. 1,000/- to be paid online. Application fees for SC/ST/PwD candidates will be Rs.250/-, if they attach the required Certificate to the online Application Form. Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of Application Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here