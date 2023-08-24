Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Development and Communication Officer CUM Public Relation Officer on contractual basis in its Hyderabad campus.

Name of post : Development and Communication Officer CUM Public Relation Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 62000/- per month

Essential Qualification : The candidate should have a Master’s degree in any discipline with minimum of three years of administrative experience.

Desired Qualification :

a) Good written and verbal communication skills in English and Hindi

b) Creating impactful internal and external communication

c) Command over computer skills and digital communication

d) Capacity to work with students and promote team work

e) Ability to pursue a constructive approach and maintain professional relations with organisations

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://tiss.edu/

Last Date of Filling of Online Applications is 10th September 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee for Rs.1000/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs. 250/-, if they attach the required Certificate with the online application form. The women applicants are exempted from the payment of application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here