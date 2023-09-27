Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for one post of Development and Communication Officer CUM Public relation Officer to be filled on Contractual basis for a period of one year initially and extendable based on the performance of the candidate and requirement of the Institute.

Name of post : Development and Communication Officer CUM Public Relation Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 62000/- per month

Also Read : Urpad Beel : A Beautiful Wetland of Goalpara

Essential Qualification : The candidate should have a Master’s degree in any discipline with minimum of three years of administrative experience.

Desired Qualifications / Skill :

a) Good written and verbal communication skills in English and Hindi

b) Creating impactful internal and external communication

c) Command over computer skills and digital communication

d) Capacity to work with students and promote team work

e) Ability to pursue a constructive approach and maintain professional relations with organizations.

Also Read : Impossible Mission Accomplished at Hangzhou Asian Games

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to 30th September 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee for Rs.1000/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD

candidates will be Rs. 250/-, if they attach the required Certificate with the online application form. The women applicants are exempted from the payment of application fees. The application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee, if applicable. Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here