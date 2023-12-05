Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in TISS.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Academic Programme Manager in Centre for Social Entrepreneurship (CSE), School of Management and Labour Studies (SMLS). Centre for Social Entrepreneurship was set up in 2007 under the School of Management and Labour Studies at Tata Institute of Social

Sciences, Mumbai. The Centre offers a full time two years Masters Programme in Social Entrepreneurship. The Centre also offers Online Programme and Executive Programme in Social Entrepreneurship. Organizing conference every year, and contributing to the knowledge domain in this field in form of publishing edited book volume or special issue is also the main feature of the Centre.

Name of post : Academic Programme Manager

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Top 5-star hotels in Guwahati you must book for a luxurious stay during a vacation

Education qualification and Work Experience:

Post Graduate in any discipline plus at least 2 years of work experience in handling the academic programmes in University and Research Institutions.

Desirable criteria :

Experience in coordinating academic programmes, and organizing workshop/seminar/conference will be preferred.

Salary: INR 35000 per month (consolidated)

Skills :

Excellent stakeholder management both internal and external

Excellent coordination skill

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent interpersonal, presentation and management skills

Enthusiastic and Self-motivated

Excellent team worker

Job Roles :

Managing day-to-day operation and be the first point of contact for all the academic programmes, such as OPSE, EPGDSE, CPICSRS, and also other initiatives of the CSE and Incubation Centre.

Co-ordination and monitoring for short and long terms executive education programmes

Co-ordination and monitoring for online education programmes

Coordination with Academic and other Partners, cross functional co-ordination within and outside TISS

Overall monitoring and review with all stakeholders

Develop and execute operational and engagement strategy for all the stakeholders including students, partners, faculties, and domain experts.

Assistance in organizing conferences

Assistance in publishing academic outputs of CSE.

Also Read : 3 home remedies to get rid of dandruff in winters

How to apply :

Candidates may send detailed CV with details on the competences explained above to cse.conference@tiss.edu.

Last date for submission of applications is 11th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here