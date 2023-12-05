Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in TISS.
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Academic Programme Manager in Centre for Social Entrepreneurship (CSE), School of Management and Labour Studies (SMLS). Centre for Social Entrepreneurship was set up in 2007 under the School of Management and Labour Studies at Tata Institute of Social
Sciences, Mumbai. The Centre offers a full time two years Masters Programme in Social Entrepreneurship. The Centre also offers Online Programme and Executive Programme in Social Entrepreneurship. Organizing conference every year, and contributing to the knowledge domain in this field in form of publishing edited book volume or special issue is also the main feature of the Centre.
Name of post : Academic Programme Manager
No. of posts : 1
Education qualification and Work Experience:
Post Graduate in any discipline plus at least 2 years of work experience in handling the academic programmes in University and Research Institutions.
Desirable criteria :
Experience in coordinating academic programmes, and organizing workshop/seminar/conference will be preferred.
Salary: INR 35000 per month (consolidated)
Skills :
- Excellent stakeholder management both internal and external
- Excellent coordination skill
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent interpersonal, presentation and management skills
- Enthusiastic and Self-motivated
- Excellent team worker
Job Roles :
- Managing day-to-day operation and be the first point of contact for all the academic programmes, such as OPSE, EPGDSE, CPICSRS, and also other initiatives of the CSE and Incubation Centre.
- Co-ordination and monitoring for short and long terms executive education programmes
- Co-ordination and monitoring for online education programmes
- Coordination with Academic and other Partners, cross functional co-ordination within and outside TISS
- Overall monitoring and review with all stakeholders
- Develop and execute operational and engagement strategy for all the stakeholders including students, partners, faculties, and domain experts.
- Assistance in organizing conferences
- Assistance in publishing academic outputs of CSE.
How to apply :
Candidates may send detailed CV with details on the competences explained above to cse.conference@tiss.edu.
Last date for submission of applications is 11th December 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here