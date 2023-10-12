Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position of Programme Manager (full time) , Social Worker (full time) and Counsellor (on part time basis) to manage the Balasore Train Disaster Recovery Support Project.
Name of post : Programme Manager
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria :
- Minimum Requirement: Post Graduate in Social Work, Social Sciences or any other related discipline.
- Work Experience: Minimum 5 years in project management
- Knowledge of vernacular languages Odia, Hindi, Bengali (Can read and speak) is essential
- Experience in train accident related relief and rehabilitation effort is preferred
Remuneration : Rs. 50,000/- per month
Name of post : Social Worker
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria :
- Minimum Requirement: Graduate in Social Work or relevant Social Sciences discipline. Candidates with a post graduate degree, experience in counselling and working with centrifugal disasters in the past would be preferred.
- Work Experience: At least 1-year experience of working with communities as a Social Worker
- Knowledge of vernacular languages Odia, Hindi, Bengali (Can read and speak) is essential
- Experience in train accident related relief and rehabilitation effort is preferred
Remuneration : Rs. 25,000/- per month
Name of post : Counsellor
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria :
- Minimum Requirement: Graduate in Psychology, counselling or relevant Social Sciences discipline. A candidate with post-graduate degree and or experience of working with centrifugal disasters will be preferred.
- Work Experience: Counselling experience for at least 1 year
- Knowledge of vernacular languages Odia, Hindi, Bengali (Can read and speak) is essential
Salary : Rs. 500 per session
How to apply : Candidates are requested to fill in the Google form by 17th Oct 2023, available at the link: https://forms.gle/jHq4q2xMJSZ2Cvqt8
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here