TISS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position of Programme Manager (full time) , Social Worker (full time) and Counsellor (on part time basis) to manage the Balasore Train Disaster Recovery Support Project.

Name of post : Programme Manager

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

  • Minimum Requirement: Post Graduate in Social Work, Social Sciences or any other related discipline.
  • Work Experience: Minimum 5 years in project management
  • Knowledge of vernacular languages Odia, Hindi, Bengali (Can read and speak) is essential
  • Experience in train accident related relief and rehabilitation effort is preferred

Remuneration : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Name of post : Social Worker

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

  • Minimum Requirement: Graduate in Social Work or relevant Social Sciences discipline. Candidates with a post graduate degree, experience in counselling and working with centrifugal disasters in the past would be preferred.
  • Work Experience: At least 1-year experience of working with communities as a Social Worker
  • Knowledge of vernacular languages Odia, Hindi, Bengali (Can read and speak) is essential
  • Experience in train accident related relief and rehabilitation effort is preferred

Remuneration : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

  • Minimum Requirement: Graduate in Psychology, counselling or relevant Social Sciences discipline. A candidate with post-graduate degree and or experience of working with centrifugal disasters will be preferred.
  • Work Experience: Counselling experience for at least 1 year
  • Knowledge of vernacular languages Odia, Hindi, Bengali (Can read and speak) is essential

Salary : Rs. 500 per session

How to apply : Candidates are requested to fill in the Google form by 17th Oct 2023, available at the link: https://forms.gle/jHq4q2xMJSZ2Cvqt8

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

