Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions in TISS in 2023.
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Programme Officer and Helpline Supervisor in 2023.
Name of post : Programme Officer
No. of posts : 2
Remuneration : Rs.42,000 to 45,000 per month
Qualification & Experience :
Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Psychology from a UGC recognized University
Have at least 4 years of counseling experience and about 2 years of experience of working in a supervisory role
Name of post : Helpline Supervisor
No. of posts : 2
Remuneration : Rs.40,000 to 43,000 per month
Qualification & Experience : Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Psychology from a UGC recognized University
Have at least 3 years of counseling experience and about 1 years of experience of working in a supervisory role
Job Roles :
The candidate shall report directly to the Programme Associate at iCALL, and shall be
responsible for the following:
i) Offering counseling and supervision to a team of counselors
ii) Assisting with training and handholding of counselors
iii) Overseeing day to day operations of the helpline; the inflow of calls and emails
iv) Training and handholding new recruits
v) Mapping training needs of counselors
vii) Mapping progress of team members and assigning responsibilities within the team
viii) Organizing and attending debriefs on a regular basis
ix) Assisting with planning interventions for well-being and burnout prevention for the team
x) Conducting trainings for external agencies as the requirement
xi) Assisting with the recruitment and shortlisting of counselors.
How to apply :
Candidates may send their resume to icallhelpline@gmail.com on or before 30th November
2023 with a subject line “Application for the post of “_____’’.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here