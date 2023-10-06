Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Language Editor.

Name of post : Language Editor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post-graduation degree in social sciences or related degree program with excellent English – language skills.

Experienced candidates with 2-3 years of manuscript writing, published papers in reputed journals and editing peer-reviewed journals.

Strong research and analytical skills and can work to tight deadlines.

Good working knowledge of MS Office or Google Docs.

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Remuneration : Compensation will range from 1000 to 1200 per page, with the specific rate determined by the level of editing required, ranging from medium to high. Compensation will be given after submission of edited document.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents via email to shssprojects.tiss@gmail.com

The Subject Line should be “Application for the post of Language Editor”

Last date for submission of applications is 14th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here