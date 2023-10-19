Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive Assistant in its Hyderabad campus
Name of post : Executive Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Consolidated Salary : Rs.30,000/- per month
Also Read : Alia Bhatt reveals why she wore her wedding saree once again for receiving her first National Film Award
Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s Degree and five years of Administrative work experience
OR Master’s Degree and three year of Administrative work experience. Preference shall be given for Candidates having good Computer knowledge and experience in working in ERP environment. The
candidate should have proficiency in Word, Excel. Retired Government servants may be preferred
Age Limit : Preferably below 55 years
Also Read : IFS officer compares a lone elephant with a college kid
How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided on the Institute website www.tiss.edu
Last date for submission of online applications is 25th October 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here