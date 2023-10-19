Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive Assistant in its Hyderabad campus

Name of post : Executive Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Salary : Rs.30,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s Degree and five years of Administrative work experience

OR Master’s Degree and three year of Administrative work experience. Preference shall be given for Candidates having good Computer knowledge and experience in working in ERP environment. The

candidate should have proficiency in Word, Excel. Retired Government servants may be preferred

Age Limit : Preferably below 55 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided on the Institute website www.tiss.edu

Last date for submission of online applications is 25th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here