Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant (HR & Purchase) on contract basis for a period of One Year and extendable based on

performance of the candidate and requirement of the Institute.

Name of post : Consultant (HR & Purchase)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Master’s Degree from Government recognized Institution. Knowledge of MS Word, Excel is essential. At least Three years Experience in the field of Purchase & Stores & HR Management

Age Limit : Preferably below 45 Years as on 31st August, 2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Institute website www.tiss.edu. Last date for submission of applications is August 21, 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD

candidates will be Rs 125/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form.

Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of application fee. The application will be valid

only on receipt of application fee for those who are required to pay. Fee once paid, shall not be

refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here