Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Student Coordinator cum Assistant Finance in its Hyderabad campus on contract basis for a period of one year initially and extendable based on performance of the candidate and the requirement of the Institute.

Name of post : Student Coordinator cum Assistant Finance

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.30,000/- per month.

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B. Com.) or allied disciplines and five

years of work experience in accounting field OR Master’s Degree in Commerce (M. Com.) or allied disciplines plus three year of work experience in accounting field. Preference shall be given for candidates having good knowledge of accounts, experience in working in ERP environment. The candidate should have proficiency in Word, Excel

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided on the Institute website www.tiss.edu within 27th September 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs 250/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form. Women applicants are exempted from the payment of application fee. The application will be valid only on receipt of application fee for those who are required to pay. Fee once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here