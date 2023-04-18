TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor (ONE Post) on Contract Basis for the School Human Ecology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor for the School Human Ecology

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Consolidated salary of Rs. 81,624/- p.m. (Pay Band Rs. 15,600 – 39,100/- with

AGP Rs. 6,000/- in 6th CPC as approved by funder).

Also Read : Lesser known properties of curd that you need to know and ways of consuming it without harm

Essential Qualification: A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Clinical or Counselling Psychology from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, candidates must fulfill the following eligibility conditions –

A. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

i. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)

ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or

iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Also Read : Akshaya Tritiya 2023 : 5 Bollywood celebs inspired gold jewellery designs that you can buy

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply Now) provided

along with this advertisement on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu.

Last date of receipt of online application: 30th April 2023

Application Fees : The application fee of Rs. 1000/- be paid online. The application fee for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates will be Rs. 250/- if they attach the required certificate to the online application form. The women applicants are waived from payment of application fees. The application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee, if applicable. Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here