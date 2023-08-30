Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on Contract Basis for the School of Media and Cultural Studies in its Mumbai campus.

Name of post : Assistant Professor for School of Media and Cultural Studies

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Pay in PB; Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39100/- with AGP ; Rs. 6,000/- (As per 6th CPC)

Educational Qualification:

Eligibility (A or B):

A. A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the

grading system is followed) in Humanities and Social Sciences or Media Studies or Cultural Studies or Communication or Film Studies or Film Direction or Film Editing and allied fields from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

i. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)

ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or

iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University

(Shanghai)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to September 18, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here