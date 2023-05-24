TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position of Assistant Professor (One Post) in Political Science on Contract Basis for School of Public Policy and Governance in Hyderabad Off Campus.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Political Science / Public Policy from an Indian University, or an

equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

The candidates must also fulfill the following conditions-

A. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among the top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Pay Scale: Consolidated salary of Rs. 81624/- p.m. (Pay Band Rs. 15600 – 39100; AGP Rs. 6000/-) in

6th CPC as approved by funder

How to apply : The candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply Now) provided along with this advertisement on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu.

Last date of Receipt of Application is 5th June 2023

Application Fee: The application fee of Rs. 1000/- be paid online. The SC/ST/PWD candidates

will be waived from the application fee if they attach the required certificate to the online

application form. The women candidates are waived for payment of application fee. The

application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee for those who are required to pay.

Fees, once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here