TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Admin & Accounts Manager vacancy

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Admin and Accounts Manager in its Hyderabad Campus.

Name of post : Admin and Accounts Manager

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) A Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised Institute/University.

ii) At least 5-10 years of experience in Government Organisation/ University/Reputed Institute/PSU.

Desirable: Proficiency in English and good communication skills. Retired Government servants may be preferred

Age : Preferably below 55 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided

along with this advertisement on the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

Last date for receipt of applications is 26.06.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here