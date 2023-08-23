Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Academic Programme Manager in its School of Health Systems Studies (SHSS), Mumbai.

Name of post : Academic Programme Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master’s Degree in Health Sciences, Public Health, Hospital Administration, Social Sciences, and allied fields with a minimum of 55% of Aggregate marks. Five years of work experience in academic, research, and publication work. Good writing and speaking skills.

Remuneration: Gross monthly remuneration Rs. 55,000/-.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the Institute website at https://tiss.edu/adminpositions/

The last date for applying is 7th September 2023.

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD

candidates will be Rs 250/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here