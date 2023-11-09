Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in TISS.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Academic Coordinator on a contractual basis at the Office for International Affairs in Mumbai.

Name of post : Academic Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

The Academic Coordinator should have a master’s degree in social work/ social sciences/ Humanities/International Relations/Public Relations/Management Studies/MBA/ with a

minimum of 1 years of relevant work experience involving coordination/consultancy/training/

teaching/ research or similar academic and administrative profile and experience. Interested individuals should demonstrate high proficiency in communication; oral and written skills, computer application/ data management; good interpersonal skills and ability to interface

with various stakeholders – students, faculty members, staff at all levels

Job Roles :

As an Academic Coordinator, is responsible for overseeing and coordinating academic and field work activities of the programs MA Dual Degree programmes/short term international programs. The Academic Coordinator is responsible for monitoring the progress of students, identifying areas where they may need additional support or guidance, and providing individualized assistance as required. They may also be responsible for scheduling classes, organizing academic events, and communicating relevant information with students and faculty members. Academic Coordinator must have excellent organizational and communication skills, strong attention to detail, and the ability to work collaboratively with diverse groups of individuals.

He/ she will help OIA in management of administration of affiliated international students/ staff

and faculty; documentation of regular activities; advising international groups on immigration,

accommodation and other logistical support, and actively participate in coordination and management of overall administration of the Office for International Affairs

Remuneration : Rs. 40,000 – Rs. 45,000/- per month, depending on the qualification and experiences

How to apply : Candidates may send their their documents to oia@info.tiss.edu on or before

November 15, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here