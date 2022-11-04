Chennai: At least three of a family died after inhaling toxic gas that leaked from a refrigerator after it exploded in Urapakkam in the Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu.

Two other members of the family, a mother and her six-year-old daughter are now in critical condition and are being kept under close medical observation.

The explosion was reported from their apartment on the first floor of an apartment complex near the Urapakkam railway station.

According to reports, the family was sleeping when the explosion took place.

The explosion took place due to a short circuit.

An investigation is being carried out into the matter.