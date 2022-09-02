Kannur: The Kannur City Police have arrested three persons in connection with an alleged gang rape case of a woman from Tamil Nadu in the Kannur district of Kerala.

The arrested persons include a woman and two men identified as Bijeesh and Mustafa, natives of Nileswaram from Salem.

The arrested woman is from Tamil Nadu as well.

As per the police, the woman arrested is related to the spouse of the victim.

The police following the arrest of the accused said that the incident took place on August 27.

The victim was raped after her drink was spiked.

At present, she is under treatment and an investigation on other people being involved is on.