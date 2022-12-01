New Delhi: Three airports in India will have Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) from today with the launch of the Digi Yatra.

The Digi Yatra system is designed for the contactless and seamless processing of passengers at airports based on FRT.

While the project is targeted to include seven airports by 2023, the system has been launched at three airports on December 1.

The first three airports to have the system are Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi.

With the launch of the new project, travellers may pass through various checkpoints at the airports through paperless and contactless processing. All the processes will be completed using facial features to establish their identity.

All details will be linked to the boarding pass.

While three airports are already enrolled, four others-Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada will have the system by March 2023.

Following the success of the system in the pilot runs, the Digi Yatra will be implemented in all the airports across the country.

As of now, only domestic travellers will be enrolled on the system.

A one-time registration on the Digi Yatra app is required using Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture for availing of the system.