THDC India Limited Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 90 vacancies

Applications are invited for 90 vacant positions in THDC India Limited .
THDC India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of General Manager in discipline of Civil & Electrical and Manager & Dy. Manager in discipline of IT.
Name of post : General Manager (Civil)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India.
Experience : Post qualification executive experience of 25 years in executive/ officer cadre
Name of post : General Manager (Electrical)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India.
Experience : Post qualification executive experience of 25 years in executive/ officer cadreName of post : Manager (IT)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Full Time B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg./Technology)/MCA/ Level “B” examination in Computer Science/ IT from recognised Indian University or Institute recognized by appropriate
statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.
Experience : Post qualification experience of 11 years
Name of post : Deputy Manager (IT)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Full Time B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg./Technology)/MCA/ Level “B” examination in Computer Science/ IT from recognised Indian University or Institute recognized by appropriate
statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.
Experience : Post qualification experience of 6 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the THDCIL website https://www.thdc.co.in/
Opening of Online Registration : 03.05.2023 (10:00 AM)
Closing of Online Registration : 01.06.2023 (11:59 PM)
Application Fees :
- For GENERAL, OBC(NCL) & EWS CANDIDATES- Candidates have to click on the payment now link and make payment of Registration fee Rs.600/-
- For ST/SC/PwBDs/ J&K Domiciled / Ex-Servicemen/ Victims of riots /Doob Kshetra of THDC Projects/Departmental candidates (THDCIL employees only) the Registration fee is exempted.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here