THDC India Limited Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 90 vacancies

Applications are invited for 90 vacant positions in THDC India Limited .

THDC India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of General Manager in discipline of Civil & Electrical and Manager & Dy. Manager in discipline of IT.

Name of post : General Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India.

Experience : Post qualification executive experience of 25 years in executive/ officer cadre

Name of post : General Manager (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India.

Experience : Post qualification executive experience of 25 years in executive/ officer cadre

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full Time B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg./Technology)/MCA/ Level “B” examination in Computer Science/ IT from recognised Indian University or Institute recognized by appropriate

statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.

Experience : Post qualification experience of 11 years

Name of post : Deputy Manager (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg./Technology)/MCA/ Level “B” examination in Computer Science/ IT from recognised Indian University or Institute recognized by appropriate

statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.

Experience : Post qualification experience of 6 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the THDCIL website https://www.thdc.co.in/

Opening of Online Registration : 03.05.2023 (10:00 AM)

Closing of Online Registration : 01.06.2023 (11:59 PM)

Application Fees :

For GENERAL, OBC(NCL) & EWS CANDIDATES- Candidates have to click on the payment now link and make payment of Registration fee Rs.600/-

For ST/SC/PwBDs/ J&K Domiciled / Ex-Servicemen/ Victims of riots /Doob Kshetra of THDC Projects/Departmental candidates (THDCIL employees only) the Registration fee is exempted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here