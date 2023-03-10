THDC India Limited Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 17 Executive Trainee vacancies

Applications are invited for 17 vacant administrative positions in THDC India Limited.

THDC India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Executive Trainees.

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Human Resource)

No. of posts : 15

Essential Qualification : Full Time/regular MBA with Specialization in Personnel Management (HR as Main or Major Subject) /HRD/HRM with Minimum 60% marks or Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/IR/Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks or Minimum 2 years full time Post Graduate Diploma in PM&IR/Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks or Masters in Social Work or MHROD from recognized university/Institutes recognized by appropriate

statutory authority.

Desirable Qualification: LLB.

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Public Relations)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Graduate with 2 Year Full time Post Graduate Degree /Diploma in PR/Mass Communication or Journalism from recognized Indian University or Institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.

Remuneration : Selected candidates will be placed at minimum basic pay of Rs. 50,000.00 in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000 -3%-1,60,000 (IDA) during the period of training as Executive Trainee in E-2 Grade. These candidates will be absorbed after successful completion of training as Senior Officer in E-3 Grade in pay scale of Rs. 60,000-3%-1,80,000 (IDA).

Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://thdc.co.in/ up to 30th March 2023 (11:59 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here