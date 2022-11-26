Ahmedabad: As the Gujarat Elections process continues, mentions of 2002 seem to be returning with BJP leaders saying how “they were taught a lesson”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a campaign in Mahudha in central Gujarat and Vagra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he was the CM of the state in 2002 taught “anti-social elements” a lesson.

Shah added that “they” tried were taught a lesson as they had tried to create a problem.

He added that after the lesson “they” did not “dare” to repeat anything till 2022. However, Shah did not specify who the “they” were.

Shah claimed that after the 2002 lesson, “they left the path”.

He added that “they” refrained from violence after 2002 till 2022 claiming that the BJP established permanent peace in Gujarat.

Shah further added that the BJP took strict actions against the people who indulged in communal violence.

While not specifying who the “they” referred to was or were, Shah blamed the Congress behind all anti-social elements in Gujarat.

He claimed that communal riots were a frequent thing in Gujarat during the Congress rule before 1995.

He added that Congress had made a vote bank from the riots.

Continuing to blame the Congress, Shah said that PM Modi holding the CM’s post then “taught them a lesson” and “established peace permanently”.