Guwahati: As the tension related to the Ukraine-Russia crisis increases, the Tamil Nadu government has announced to bear all travel expenses for the safe return of the students and citizens stranded in Ukraine.

There are around 5,000 students and Tamil diaspora people.

As many as 916 persons stranded in Ukraine have approached the Tamil Nadu government for their safe return to their country.

The government said people seeking help can reach the state helpline number at 1070, and help desk functioning from Tamil Nadu Podhigai House in Delhi, especially for Tamils in Ukraine at +919289516716 or ukrainetamils@gmail.com.

Earlier the Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory for the Indian students stranded in the region.

The advisory reads, “Indian Nationals, especially students living closest to border checkpoints are advised to depart first in an organised manner.”

The students as well as others have been advised to print out the Indian Flag and paste it on their vehicles in a prominent manner while travelling to the border checkpoints.

They have been advised to carry their passports along with cash in US Dollars in case of any emergency expenses.

They have also been asked to carry other essential items with them during their moving towards the borders.