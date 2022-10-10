Guwahati: The Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain a petition that had sought to declare the cow as the National Animal.

The petition was said to have sought the protection of cows in the country.

As per Live Law, a bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and Abhay Shreeniwas Oka allowed the petitioners to withdraw the plea after a request to that effect was made at the end of the hearing today.

The bench asked, “Is this the job of the court? Why do you file such petitions where we are compelled to impose costs? Which fundamental right is violated? Should we throw law to the winds because you come to court?”

The petitioner’s counsel had also said before the court that protecting cows is very important.

The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by Non-Government Organization (NGO) Govansh Sewa Sadan and others. They through the PIL had sought directions to the centre from the SC to declare the cow as a national animal.

While the petitioner had also stated about fundamental rights, the Bench questioned, “Whose fundamental right is affected now that you have filed a petition under Article 32? Law is to be thrown to the winds because you come to court with such petitions?”