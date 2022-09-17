Puri: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 72nd birthday, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a five feet sand sculpture to wish the PM.

The sculpture was created with an installation of 1,213 mud tea cups on Odisha’s Puri beach.

Around five tonnes of sand was used to make the sculpture and had the message ‘Happy Birthday Modi Ji’.

It may be mentioned that Pattnaik has been creating different types of sand sculptures on the PM’s birth each year.

Sudarshan speaking about the sculpture said that they used the mud tea glasses to show PM Modi’s journey from a tea seller to Prime Minister of the country.

Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik has represented India and several international sand art championships as well as festivals. He also won several prizes for India.

Wishing PM Modi on Twitter, filmstar Akshay Kumar wrote, “Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead.”

Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead. ?? pic.twitter.com/0Ic7JmoZ3K — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2022

Dalai Lama wishing the PM, wrote, “On the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seventy-second birthday I have written to him to offer my warmest good wishes and prayers for his continued good health.”