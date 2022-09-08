NEW DELHI: Anita Pfaff, daughter of Subhash Chandra Bose, has urged political parties of India to bring the ashes of Netaji to the country.

Ashes of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose are currently kept at the Renkoji Temple in Tokyo, Japan.

“I feel his remains should at least touch the soil of India and bring closure to the matter,” Anita Pfaff said in a statement from Germany.

She added: “It was my father’s ambition to experience a free India.”

“Therefore, I appeal to the people of India and to all Indian political parties to unite in an apolitical and bipartisan manner to bring my father’s mortal remains to India,” she said.

“When free India is recognising his valour and heroism by installing his statue at a most central and prestigious location in the heart of the Indian capital, I wish to remind Indians that my father’s mortal remains are still lying in Tokyo and have not been brought home to India for a final disposal for over 77 years,” she said in the statement.

However, she expressed displeasure over the unveiling of the statue of Subhash Chandra Bose on September 8.

Anita Pfaff said that the statue should have been unveiled on a date which is important for Netaji and the country.

“I don’t know why the statue is being unveiled on September 8. It should have been inaugurated on a day which is important for India or Netaji,” Anita Pfaff told India Today.

Subhas Chandra Bose had died from third-degree burns on August 18, 1945 after his overloaded Japanese plane crashed in Japanese-ruled Formosa (now Taiwan).