Beijing: Nearly after two years, China has now announced plans to issue visas to hundreds of Indian students stranded at home.

The students were stranded here due to Beijing’s strict COVID restrictions.

Various categories of travel permits for Indians including business visas will also be re-issued.

Also Read: Terror link: Assam issues SOP for Imams coming from outside

“Warmest congrats to #Indian #students! Your patience proves worthwhile. I can really share your excitement & happiness. Welcome back to #China!” Ji Rong, Counsellor, Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China tweeted.

For the students with plans to pursue long-term education programs in China, X1-Visa will be issued.

Also Read: Assam: Nursing student found dead in Guwahati PG

Newly-enrolled students as well as students who return to China to resume their studies will be granted Visa.

It may be mentioned that as per reports, 23,000 Indian students had to return back home due to the COVID-19 restrictions.