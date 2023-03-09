SSC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 5369 vacancies

Applications are invited for 5369 vacant positions under Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 5369 vacant Selection Posts.

Name of post : SSC Selection Post

No. of posts : 5369

Essential Qualification :

(a) For Matric Level Posts: Class 10th or High School pass from any recognized board in India

(b) For Intermediate Level Posts: 10+2 or passed Intermediate Exam from any recognized board in India

(c) For Graduate-level Posts: Bachelor’s Degree in any field from any recognized University/ Institution in India

Age Limit :

(a) 10th/ 12th Level Posts: The minimum age to apply for the SSC Selection Post Phase XI exam is 18 years and the maximum age is 25/27 years as of 01/01/2023.

(b) Graduate Level Posts: The minimum age to apply for the SSC Selection Post Phase XI exam is 18 years and the maximum age is 30 years as of 01/01/2023.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ssc.nic.in/ up to March 27, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

