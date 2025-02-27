The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has successfully completed the online exam for Constable (GD) posts, held from February 4 to February 25, 2025.

The commission is now preparing to release the provisional answer key and response sheets for the Constable (GD) exam in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official SSC website to access the answer key and response sheets once they are published.

SSC GD Answer Key Release Date 2025:

The provisional answer key is expected to be available in the first week of March 2025. Candidates can download the answer key and response sheets by visiting the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

The exam was conducted across multiple dates: February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25.

How to Download SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2025:

1.Visit the official website of the SSC: ssc.gov.in

2. Click on the “Answer Keys and Response Sheets” link

3. Enter the required details

4. Verify and view the answer key

5. Download and print the answer key for future reference

If candidates are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key, they can raise objections within the specified deadline. A panel of experts will review the objections, and the final answer key will be released afterward.

Marking Scheme for SSC GD Answer Key 2025:

Total Marks: 160

Correct Answer: +2

Incorrect Answer: -0.25

Unattempted Question: 0