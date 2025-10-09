Guwahati: The owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, maker of the cough syrup ColdRif, has been arrested in connection with the deaths of at least 21 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The syrup was found to contain dangerous amounts of the toxic industrial chemical diethylene glycol, officials confirmed.

The owner, Ranganathan, was arrested in Chennai late on Tuesday and will be transferred to Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh — the epicenter of the deaths — after securing transit remand, according to news agency ANI. His arrest came shortly after Madhya Pradesh Police had detained him for questioning.

Investigations revealed that the contaminated syrup had also been distributed to Odisha and Puducherry, apart from Madhya Pradesh.

A 26-page report by the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department exposed the unsanitary conditions at the company’s Kancheepuram factory.

The report listed 350 violations, including rusted equipment and the illegal use of non-pharma-grade chemicals. Authorities found that up to 48% of the industrial liquid had been added to the syrup, far exceeding the permissible limit of 0.1%.

Despite lacking Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification, Ranganathan’s company continued to manufacture and sell ColdRif. Following the findings, the Tamil Nadu regulatory authority issued a stop-production order and suspended the company’s license.

Sources in the Union Health Ministry told India Today TV that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has requested the cancellation of the drug’s manufacturing license after the toxic chemical was detected.

Officials also clarified that state drug controllers are responsible for ensuring regulatory compliance at manufacturing units, including issuing the Form 25 license (License to Manufacture Common Formulation Allopathic Drugs).

However, the final decision on license cancellation rests with the respective State Drug Controller.