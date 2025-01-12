Guwahati: The Assam Police during a raid on an illegal contraband operation at a godown in Azara, Guwahati seized a huge haul of illicit cough syrup and tablets.

A police source said that the operation was carried out based on specific inputs.

During the operation, the police team seized over 2,300 bottles of illicit cough syrup and 18 kg of suspicious tablets.

The operation was carried out in a warehouse managed by a courier company.

Located at Hatkhuwapara near Azara, the godown/warehouse was identified as a hub for smuggling operations, police said.

A courier service company was using the facility to transport contraband disguised as legitimate parcels.

The seized consignment, shipped from Patna and destined for Shillong, included 23 cartons of Phensedyl (cough syrup), a substance often misused for its narcotic properties.

Suspicious tablets hidden in plastic packets and labelled falsely as coriander powder were also recovered.

Biplab Mazumder, the godown’s operator and operational manager of the courier service, has been detained for questioning.

Further investigation into the incident is being carried out.