Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2023 Apply online for Medical Officer vacancy

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Sports Authority of India.

Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer in National Centers of Excellence (NCOEs) across the country.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 8

Salary : Rs 1,25,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Bachelors’ degree of Medicine and Bachelors’ Degree of Surgery (MBBS)

from any recognized University/ Institution.

Essential Experience : 5 years of experience in the field of medicine.

OR

PGDSM with 3 years of experience in the field of medicine.

OR

PG/DNB in Sports medicine/ Orthopedics/ PMR/ or equivalent with 2 years of experience in the

field of medicine.

How to apply : Candidate must apply only online through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/saijobs/ up to March 21, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

