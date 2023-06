Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 53 vacancies

Applications are invited for 53 vacant positions in Sports Authority of India

Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 53 vacant positions on contract basis in its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Division.

Name of post : Head (Research, Policy and Learning)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Person having 2 years Master’s Degree or Post Graduate Diploma (02 years) in relevant subjects (Analytics/Sports Management /Sports Research ) or

Master’s Degree in any Discipline/ BE/ B. Tech with diploma/certificate course in Analytics/ Sports Management /Sports Research

Essential Experience : Minimum 8 years of experience in a relevant field like sports analytics/ research/management.

Name of post : Senior Lead (Policy and Learning)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Person having 2 years Master’s Degree or Post Graduate Diploma (02 years) in relevant subjects (Analytics/Sports Management /Sports Research ) or

Master’s Degree in any Discipline/ BE/ B. Tech with diploma/certificate course in Analytics/ Sports Management /Sports Research

Essential Experience : Minimum 3 years of experience in a relevant field like sports analytics/ research/management

Name of post : Manager (Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Master’s Degree in Communication or Journalism with 1 year of Experience or

Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication or Journalism with 3 years of Experience from a recognized University/Institution.

Name of post : Lead (Research)

No. of posts : 15

Essential Qualification:

Persons having Master’s Degree (2 years)/ Master’s Degree (1 year) from any foreign University in relevant subjects (Analytics/Sports Management /Sports Research ) or

Master’s Degree in any Discipline /B.E /B. Tech with diploma/certificate course in Analytics/Sports Management /Sports Research with minimum 1 year of experience in relevant field or

Bachelor’s degree in Analytics/ Sports Management/ Sports Research with minimum 3 years of experience in relevant field

Name of post : Manager (Athlete Relation)

No. of posts : 26

Essential Qualification :

Persons having Master’s Degree (2 years)/ Master’s Degree (1 year) from any foreign University in relevant subject (Sports Management) or technical qualifications like B. Tech or MBA or equivalent qualifications in relevant field with minimum 1 year of experience in relevant field like relationship manager/ sports management/ operations/events etc or

Bachelor’s degree with Minimum 3 years of experience in relevant field like relationship manager/ sports management/ operations/events etc. This will be counted only if the same is acquired after completion of essential qualification.

Name of post : Manager (Partnership)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree with Minimum 3 year experience in relevant fields like Sales/ Marketing/ Partnership/ Media and Communications/ Business Administration Sector or

Master’s Degree with minimum 1 year of experience in relevant fields like Sales/ Marketing/ Partnership/ Media and Communications/ Business Administration Sector

Name of post : Sports Associate

No. of posts : 8

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree/B Tech with Minimum 3 years of experience in relevant field or

Master’s degree/ MBA/PGDM with 1 year of experience in relevant field

How to apply : The candidate has to apply only online through the link

https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs

Date of opening of online registration- 15th June 2023 (5 PM)

Closing date for submission of online application- 5th July 2023 (5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here