New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet’s aircraft struck a pole during a ‘push back’ procedure at IGI airport in Delhi on Monday.



In aviation parlance, ‘push back’ refers to a procedure wherein an aircraft is pushed back from its parking bay by a motor tug or tractor.



The incident has drawn the attention of aviation regulator “DGCA” which is investigating the matter.



“During push back, the right wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron,” a SpiceJet Spokesperson said.



“A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight.”



The aircraft was scheduled to operate a flight between Delhi and Jammu

