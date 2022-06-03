Two top national leaders of the Congress party – Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have tested positive for COVID-19.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Friday, informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Priyanka Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 just a day after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi contracted the virus.

“I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Also read: Assam: Opposition demands probe into ‘COVID corruption’ involving CM’s family

I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home.



I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 3, 2022

On the other hand, Sonia Gandhi had developed a mild fever on Wednesday evening and was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday.

PM Narendra Modi also wished Sonia Gandhi a speedy recovery.