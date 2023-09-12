Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Development Executive.

Name of post : Development Executive

No. of posts : 5

Educational Qualification : Development Professionals with entrepreneurial mindset and having PG in Development Management / Rural Management / Social Work from reputed institutes i.e., IRMA, XIMB, TISS, IIFM, DMI, ISDM, APU or similar other national level institutes

Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in micro-enterprise promotion, Micro-finance, Rural Livelihoods, Social Research, Rural Marketing, Monitoring & Evaluation etc.

Remuneration : The renumeration would be at market linked compensation. The same shall not be a limiting factor for the right candidate and will be mutually decided on case-to-case basis.

How to apply : Candidates may send their CVs/ applications to Jobs.hr@tnmhr.com as per the application form available on SIDBI website. The CVs/ applications may be submitted by 18.09.2023 by 1800 hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here